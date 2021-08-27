The Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) says the law requires the trade union to agree to the implementation of the proposed mandatory PCR testing policy for Republic Bank workers, who are represented by the trade union.
In a news release on Thursday, the trade union said it declared its intention to pursue legal redress against Republic Bank if it did not withdraw its “unilateral” implementation of the PCR testing policy.
In an August 18, 2021, notice to all staff, Republic Bank said starting on September 6, all of its all unvaccinated staff would be required to produce a negative PCR test result on a fortnightly basis. The bank, which is T&T’s largest, said it would cover 50 per cent of the cost of each PCR test for the two fortnightly tests in the first month of adoption.
At a meeting on Monday, BIGWU said it made clear to the banks representatives the PCR testing policy was a new term of employment of the Republic Bank workers. And it clarified that the policy could be implemented “only upon agreement” of the trade union.
BIGWU described a trade unions prior agreement to new terms of employment “as a basic common-sense approach (that) is a fundamental tenet of good and proper industrial relations.”
The trade union said it continues to support all measures that seek to reduce spread the spread and associated ills of Covid-19 in the context of good and proper industrial relations. But it said it continues to oppose the following measures:
* The Unilateral imposition of the costly PCR Test on the unvaccinated
* The unethical use of “monetary bribes” to achieve their agenda of herd immunity
* The threats of disciplinary action and other prejudicial treatment against the unvaccinated.