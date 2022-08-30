Unions disappointed

While most public sector unions have rejected the Government’s four per cent offer, the Amalgamated Workers Union (AWU) and Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial yesterday signed off on collective agreements for the periods 2014-2016 and 2017-2019.
The Amalgamated Workers Union represents Port of City Corporation daily-rated workers in the public sector.
A news release from the CPO’s office yesterday said that both parties would have met on five occasions plus virtually over the last six months and treated several outstanding issues affecting workers of the union.
“Some of the major items the parties agreed upon include a new job evaluation exercise for workers of the union; the alignment of rates of premiums and allowances enjoyed by other daily-rated workers and an increase of those rates; an increase in the rate of cost of living allowance (COLA); the provision of technical and vocational training; and a one-time buyout for retirees in 2014 and 2015 at $4,000 per retiree,” Dindial said in the news release.
The CPO also acknowledged the leadership, intuition and initiative displayed by the AWU executive during a very difficult negotiation process.
The Express tried contacting AWU president Michael Prentice, to no avail up to press time.
Prentice was very critical of the CPO’s first offer of two per cent and then the four per cent offer.
However, at the last union march earlier this month AWU was noticeably absent.
PSA: Unfortunate
When contacted yesterday, James Lambert, National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) president general, said he was extremely disappointed by Prentice accepting the four per cent that the unions have rejected.
Lambert said he was negotiating with the CPO on behalf of AWU and Contractors and General Workers Trade Union as the three daily-rated workers’ unions.
He said he received a call from Prentice yesterday morning, informing him that his executive had decided to accept the four per cent offer.
“The AWU president was at all our meetings strategising and he categorically stated that his union was not accepting the four per cent offer. To my amazement, when he called me yesterday and said they will be accepting the offer, I was shocked, cause we were not aware discussions were taking place outside of our meetings. I then told him we should have a meeting about it, but then in the afternoon, I got a call saying that the union signed off,” Lambert explained.
He noted that today a news conference will be held to speak about it in full detail.
Lambert also said he received a call from the CPO yesterday afternoon saying while the four per cent offer still stands the Government has agreed to pay the union’s retirees a one-off payment of $4,000 for the period 2014-2015.
“We will say more on this topic as well, when I get the document,” said Lambert.
Public Services Association president Leroy Baptiste said it was unfortunate what happened, as his hope was for all the unions to stick together on this issue and fight for a more superior outcome.
“At the end of the day, if AWU workers made a decision to accept the four per cent, that is up to them. Thus far my membership is holding ground and they have said under no circumstances would they be accepting four per cent, so our position remains the same,” Baptiste added.