Trade union leaders disclosed overnight the offers made by the Chief Personnel Officer to public servants, fire fighters, police officers, and prisons officers.
For all these workers, the Government has proposed a two percent increase over the years 2014 to 2021.
The offer is as follows: 2014 – 0 per cent, 2015 – 0, 2016 – 0, 2017 – 0, 2018 – 1, 2019 – 0, 2020 – 0, 2021 – 1.
Union leaders have described the offer as insulting, ludicrous, distasteful, and comedic.
They are threatening mass protests, beginning with the health care system.
For prisons officers, the CPO offered increases in cost of live, house and meal allowance that the Prison Officers’ Association said would “put little or nothing in your pockets”.
“If this is what workers have been waiting years for, this has shown that the Minister of Finance is out of touch with the realities facing workers, already battered and bruised by massive inflation and astronomical cost of living”, stated the POA.
The Public Service Association’s president Leroy Baptiste said the meagre adjustments to some allowances, such as the $150 increase in the ‘upkeep allowance’ and a 10 cent increase in the ‘kilometre allowance’ was unacceptable “and represents a total disrespect and disregard for public officers.”
The PSA has called an emergency meeting of its general council.
NATGUC and NUGFW president James Lambert has called a press conference for this morning, to address the “insulting offer’ made by CPO Dr. Daryl Dindial, related to negotiations for daily-rated workers in the central and local government and the Tobago House of Assembly.