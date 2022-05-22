TRADE unionists at a news conference on Friday were enraged at the two per cent salary offer made by Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Daryl Dindial to public sector employees for the period 2014 to 2021 on Thursday.
Busy lambasting the CPO’s offer as “disrespectful” and “insulting,” the trade unionists at Friday’s news conference did not disclose what salary proposals they had put on the table for negotiations.
Questioned by the Sunday Express yesterday, two trade union leaders revealed their negotiating positions.
The National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) said it was hoping that the union’s proposal for a 15 per cent salary increase for a six-year period would have been considered by Dindial during the wage negotiation meeting last Thursday.
Those hopes were short-lived, when Dindial offered two per cent to public servants for an eight-year period.
The offer of zero per cent from 2014-2017, one per cent in 2018, zero per cent from 2019-2020 and another one per cent in 2021, was made to hourly, daily and weekly rated workers of central government, the Tobago House of Assembly and Municipal Corporation employees.
NUGFW’s president general James Lambert told the Sunday Express that the union went into the meeting believing it would be negotiating for the two, three-year periods from 2014-2016 and 2017-2019, but the Government flipped the negotiating script and instead started its official negotiations for an eight-year period from 2014-2021.
“This is an unprecedented move, because the Government seemed to have unilaterally changed the collective agreement period without any discussion. So instead of us negotiating for the six-year period, two per cent for an eight-year period was dropped on the union by surprise during the meeting.”
Lambert said the offer is disrespectful on many levels, after Finance Minister Colm Imbert boasted of a windfall from oil and gas, during his mid-term budget review on Monday, but still came up with an offer of a two per cent increase.
“What we are also upset with, is workers who retired during the period of 2014-2019 really have nothing to get. That is pure wickedness after they have toiled for years on the field. Another issue is the non-consolidated Cost of Living Allowances (COLA), which is unheard of. For each three-year negotiating period, each worker was supposed to get $18,700, but now that is lost,” he lamented.
The union head indicated that “since the beginning of time, when the Government and unions begin negotiations, you consolidate COLA on to the wages, in order for arrears to be calculated. This new way by the Government, there is no gain for the workers.”
Lambert noted that the 15 per cent was not a hard and fast offer and was up for negotiation. This is why the Government and trade unions are supposed to meet around the negotiating table every three years.
Lambert said the protest to show the unions’ dissatisfaction with the CPO’s current salary offer is set for this Friday beginning from the Memorial Park, then to the CPO office on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain with the last stop being the Ministry of Finance building located in the Twin Towers, on Independence Square.
Workers and trade union leaders under the National Trade Union Centre of Trinidad and Tobago (NATUC) umbrella will be part of the protest.
He added that a letter for approval was sent to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, yesterday.
PSA cites inflation
Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste said yesterday that when the union met with the CPO its offer was 25 per cent over a six-year period from 2014-2019.
Baptiste said he too was astonished with the offer that was presented.
“You could not add a greater insult to public officers than what had been meted out to them now. We will fight for workers to have fair treatment.
“Workers must be able to maintain their standard of living and with this offer, it’s impossible to do so especially with a 44 per cent food inflation from 2014-2021 and fuel raised by over 121 per cent over this same period. So a better offer must be brought to the table,” Baptiste explained.
He said the union is willing to work with the CPO, but a reasonable offer must be brought forward.
It’s against this background that the union head will be meeting with the 15,000 workers it represents, over a two-week period to sensitise them to what is taking place and how they intend to deal with the situation.
At NUGFW’s news conference last Friday, Michael Prentice, president of the Amalgamated Workers Union, which represents the Port of Spain Corporation and Central Market workers said he has tried to be understanding over the years, but it has reached a boiling point.
“This hogwash the Government wants to feed us must be brought to a stop once and for all. We are fed up with these games being played. Public servants and daily paid workers have been toiling day in day out, especially during the pandemic and this is the thanks they get?” an angry Prentice said.
CPO instructed
In a news release issued on April 1, 2022, Dindial said he commenced negotiations with all public service associations/unions on March 28 “acting on instructions given by the Minister of Finance, the Honourable Colm Imbert”.
The CPO said he was expected to meet with some 11 associations/unions in the coming weeks, to engage in negotiations for revised terms and conditions for approximately 90,000 employees in the public service.
“As a precursor to the wage negotiations, the CPO engaged in one-on-one discussions with the executive members of the various associations/unions, to seek views and cordially discuss matters that will be presented during the planned negotiation period,” the April 1 news release said.
“As part of the inaugural meetings, associations/unions will be apprised of a review over the last decade and an outlook of Trinidad and Tobago, presented by the Ministry of Finance. It will include potential risks/outcomes and challenges being experienced globally due to geopolitical decisions and the existing pandemic,” according to the CPO’s new release.
Directions from Minister
“By order of legislation, the Minister of Finance is empowered to give directions concerning the Civil Service, Teaching Service, Fire Service, Police Service and Prison Service, to the Personnel Department regarding the following:
“Maintaining the classification of these bodies and keeping the remuneration payable to the officers attached to them under review. Consulting and negotiating between the Personnel Department and recognised associations in respect of the classification of offices, remuneration and the terms and conditions of employment.
“All disputes regarding these Services must be reported to the Minister of Finance, and he is obligated to refer them for settlement to the Special Tribunal established under the Civil Service Act.
“When the Personnel Department and recognised associations reach agreement after consultation and negotiation, the agreement is recorded in writing and signed by the Chief Personnel Officer on behalf of the Minister of Finance. A representative designated by the recognised association also signs on their behalf.”
—Source: Office of the CPO’s website