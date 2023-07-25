As the local government election day looms, the trade union movement is yet again calling on the Government to ease the hardship on the population.
In addressing four major issues which include increasing the minimum wage, reducing fuel at the pumps, no National Insurance Board (NIB) penalty for retirement at 60 and no property tax at this time, the movement is also urging citizens to be aware of the “bread and butter issues” during this election period.
Leaders of the trade union movement made these pronouncements yesterday after they delivered a letter to Finance Minister Colm Imbert at the Financial Complex in Port of Spain. The letter was signed by Ancel Roget, Michael Annisette and Joseph Remy. A copy of the letter was also intended for Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
In addressing the media outside the Financial Complex, president of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) Ancel Roget said Imbert is responsible for the economy, hence the letter was delivered to him with the expectation that “these issues raised in this letter, he (Imbert) should treat with them immediately.”
Calling the present minimum wage “inadequate”, Roget said there should be a reasonable increase in the wage from $17.50 to at least $30 per hour. He said vulnerable citizens, such as workers in fast food places, gas stations, retail malls, groceries, and pharmacies, daily paid workers, contractors, minimum wage workers “are getting the rawest deal”.
“We also ask him (Imbert) to immediately reduce the price of fuel at the pumps...you would recall that they raise the price of fuel six times since coming into office.”
“We are paying more for premium and super gasoline in Trinidad and Tobago than the United States,” he said. He said citizen in countries like the US experience relief at the pumps when oil prices decline.
Immoral and vexing ► sub head ◄
According to Roget, the letter also addressed the Government’s plans to impose a penalty on the “working population to increase the retirement age from age 60 to 65 to be able to access your full NIB pension. We are saying it is wrong, it is immoral, it is vexing and they should back off from their plan.”
He went on to say that workers who would have religiously paid their NIB contributions throughout their working life should not on retirement have to pay a penalty or wait until they reach 65 to get their full NIB pension.
“One of the main reasons why the NIB fund is in problems is because of delinquent employers, who refuse to remit both the employees’ and the employers’ contributions to the NIB fund,” he said, adding, “The Government is also one of the biggest culprits in that regard.”
On the issue of “onerous” property tax, Roget said if implemented at this time it will “place a serious burden on the already burdened population”. And while the trade union movement is not against citizens paying land and building taxes, he believes this is not the right time to impose property tax.
The trade union movement had made similar calls for these concerns to be addressed on Labour Day in June.