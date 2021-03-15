As more sections along the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension to Point Fortin reach various stages of completion, it has allowed greater ease for drivers and commuters in and out of Debe, Penal, Siparia, and environs.
With roadworks along the Mosquito Creek stretch about 75 per cent completed, it is good news for citizens, particularly those who live and work in South Trinidad.
FIDIC engineer at AECOM Terry Buckley had confirmed the information.
As a FIDIC engineer, Buckley is a part of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, which is commonly known as the FIDIC. The FIDIC acronym is for its French name Fédération Internationale Des Ingénieurs-Conseils. It is an international standards organization in the area of consulting engineering and construction.
On Wednesday, Buckley gave Express an update on the project and what are some of the materials used.
He said, “ Virtually all of the foundation work is complete. Remaining work includes completion of the north bound bridge, the sea wall, the northbound road pavement, lighting and barriers.”
Though the project has advanced, it has not come without challenges, Buckley said.
“The very soft soils, trying to widen an existing embankment over soft soils, is very difficult. There is significant settlement to deal with and there is a high risk that the embankment will rotate (fall over) during construction. It has been a very slow process,” he said.
This has required Buckley and his team to use a material called geofoam.
He said, “Geofoam, it is a polystyrene that has been adapted to be a lightweight fill material for use where there are very soft soils.”
He said, “The underlying soils at Mosquito creek are extremely soft and were unable to take the weight of a normal embankment for the bridge approach. Geofoam is very light and very strong. Each cube is close to 1m x 1m x 2.4m . It has about 1/60th the weight of a clay/sand embankment so it offers good solutions when trying to build on soft soils. “
“The geofoam has been wrapped with special membranes to ensure the geofoam is not affected by the environment,” he said.
From countless man-hours, large amounts of soil investigation, as well as design and construction, have gone into the project to where it is today, Buckley said.
In 2018, construction company Jusamco Pavers Ltd (Jusamco) was awarded a contract for the Point Fortin Highway project at a cost of $280 million for work on the Mosquito Creek stretch.
Sharing how operations are run on the project, Buckley said, “This is a NIDCO project, and AECOM are the engineers for the project.”
“Jusamco are the contractors undertaking the work under AECOM’s direction,” he said.
Initially, construction on the highway began in 2011 under the People’s Partnership administration. It faced repeated delays through protest action by the Highway Reroute Movement and its leader Dr Wayne Kublalsingh.
Works on the highway eventually ceased due to financial issues and Brazilian contractor OAS Construtora. After the OAS contract was terminated in 2017, the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) recovered almost $1 billion in arbitration from the Brazilian construction firm.
While construction started back up in 2018, Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 caused a delay in roadworks of the San Fernando to Point Fortin segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension.
With the gradual reopening of various sectors in Trinidad and Tobago, including the construction sector amidst Covid-19, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinnanan had stated recently that this segment should be completed by the first quarter of 2021.