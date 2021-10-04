Some employees of businesses operating in the Covid-19 “safe zones” will be allowed to report to work despite being unvaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
That was the pronouncement made by Principal Medical Officer-Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the reopening of some business sectors on October 11, particularly food and entertainment, and the establishment of safe zones for these sectors.
That announcement of that decision came during the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on September 23.
One of the key requirements of the safe zones is that all employees working there and all patrons to the establishment in the safe zones, must be fully vaccinated.
Failure to comply with this measure will result in any unvaccinated person caught in a safe zone, facing a fixed penalty fine of $5,000, while the owner of a business establishment in a safe zone that allows an unvaccinated person to patronize or operate at their establishment will face a fine of $25,000.
However, Abdool-Richards stated that there are certain categories of unvaccinated safe zone employees that can enter these area once they have in their possession a medical exemption certificate or a medical deferral certificate.
“Firstly, the exemption certificates that we’re speaking about, one of which is a medical exemption certificate and one of which is a medical deferral certificate, can only be administered by Ministry of Health physicians, that is Ministry of Health/RHA doctors that are attached to the public health sector.
She said it was designed in that manner to avoid people obtaining these exemption certificates from their family doctor, and afford the Ministry of Health oversight and quality assurance measures given the importance of the certificates.
“The medical exemption certificate is given to an individual who is permanently debarred from receiving one of the four vaccines that are currently available in Trinidad and Tobago, and those are the four WHO-approved AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines.
“So if for some reason you have a medical condition that debars you from any one of these four vaccines on a permanent basis, you will be given a medical exemption certificate.
“The second certificate is known as a medical deferral certificate, and the medical deferral certificate is given to persons who for some reason temporarily cannot be vaccinated.”
She noted that a good example of someone who temporarily cannot be vaccinated is the case of a woman who’s in the first trimester of pregnancy or a person who had the Covid-19 virus possibly 90 days before.
“Employees who work in the safe zones and provide a medical exemption or medical deferral certificate, need to have a Covid-19 test or a PCR test done every 14 days and this certificate needs to be present and onsite at the particular safe zone establishment because failure to comply with this may result in the employer and the employee being charged,” Abdool-Richards stated.
Commenting on the nation’s high occupancy level at the Intensive Care Units across the parallel healthcare system, Abdool-Richards said at this point in time a person in the ICU may spent anywhere between 12 and 21 days, requiring high resource care.
“Reasons for this may include the increasing clinical severity of persons being admitted with Covid-19 or the admitting clinical status of persons with Covid-19, which is the presence of co-morbidities, and also, the Delta variant may be considered to play a part because we have noted an increase infectivity and transmissibility.”