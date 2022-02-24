Nicole Moses, the mother of two killed when bandits entered her property in Westmoorings this morning, is being mourned and celebrated as a hero who died in defence of her family and property.
Moses was mortally wounded in the neck and chest after she rushed her two nephews to safety and tried to escape into her home, police sources say.
Her brother who was in the house, a licensed firearm user, confronted the men and shot them dead, police say.
Initial police reports were that Nicole had killed the suspects but police are now confirming it was her brother.
The killings happened at a house at Cherry Crescent, shortly before 9 a.m.
At the time of the attack, Moses was at home with her elderly mother and other relatives.
One suspect died next to a vehicle in the garage. A second died in the front yard, his ‘three-quarter’ pants entangled around his calves, shoes off.
Police said by the time they arrived, neighbours, family and friends were on the property.
Moses was taken to the St James Medical Centre where she died.
Her mother was taken from the home and sat on a chair roadside where she wept for her daughter, consoled by loved ones.
There has been a spate of home invasions in recent weeks, with police calling on citizens to help in securing their possessions and identifying suspects.
Several of those recently arrested in these crimes were serving members of law enforcement.
Nicole’s death has sparked outrage on social media as groups called on the government to take control of crime in Trinidad and Tobago.
She was called a warrior, a hero, and described by many kindhearted and generous.
One person posted, "How two people from West Trinidad, a Syrian/ Lebanese and an African maintained friendship for 30 years?
Me the girl with the latrine in the hood and she the girl with means.
Yesterday… I was talking about the uniqueness of our bond and how sweet she was.
Hardly a thing I posted she didn’t comment.
She got us a phone last week to help ease the calls that come to my phone.
Then she called me to say she got a link for more. I loved you and I never hesitated to say.
Chris is glad he got to see you last week. This life boi."
Another wrote, "She was one of our biggest cheerleader".
"Omg, unbelievable, such a nice person, rip Nicole, everything is out of control in this country, really disgusting," one person said.
"You died a warrior. I salute you. R.i.p" and "Wow I applaud your defense and I am so sorry that you lost your life in the process 🙏🏽😢 Rest In Peace", others wrote of the incident.