The United States has actively been working on lending support to Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean in its crime fight.
This is the response of the US Embassy in response to the call by Caricom heads for the United States to support the region in stemming the inflow of illegal guns following a two-day regional crime symposium at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Port of Spain, on Monday and Tuesday.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said the leaders would send a letter to US President Joe Biden requesting support to prevent entry of illegal guns to the Caribbean.
In response, a spokesperson at the US Embassy said the United States government is Trinidad and Tobago’s closest friend and partner in the world.
The official said the Embassy of the United States of America continues to work with, and provide significant security assistance to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and other national security agencies to support efforts to address the root causes of crime and violence and improve citizen security.
In an emailed response, the US spokesperson pointed out that the US had indicated previously that partnership with the Caribbean in its gun fight is a priority.
“Various US law enforcement agencies also resident at the US Embassy in Port of Spain, including the FBI, DEA, ATF, Diplomatic Security, the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, and US Customs and Border Protection, work closely with T&T law enforcement to combat narcotics and arms trafficking that fund and drive crime in T&T,” stated the official.
3 Caribbean nationals plead guilty
The official also noted that, in October 2022, three members of a Caribbean arms trafficking ring, two of whom are nationals of Trinidad and Tobago, were charged with conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States. Six months later, in April 2023, they pleaded guilty to arms trafficking and face several years in prison.
The embassy official further, pointed out that US Ambassador Candace Bond, on assuming duties in Port of Spain pledged to continue to work with the people and government of Trinidad and Tobago to help address the scourge of violent crime and disruption to everyday life and bring the best and most comprehensive capabilities of the United States to help make safer Trinbagonian communities.
She said, then: “To the greatest extent possible, we will work together to chip away at this scourge of violent crime and disruption to everyday life and bring our best and most comprehensive capabilities to help make Trinbagonian communities safer.
“This will require a laser focus on our long-standing security partnership and the diligent implementation of Caribbean Basin Security Initiative-funded citizen safety programmes, that work to prevent gang violence, reduce violent crime, and strengthen Trinidad and Tobago’s judicial system. Know that I am committed to developing and implementing win-win initiatives that work for both sides, as these are initiatives that secure results with sustainable impact.”
The US spokesperson further pointed to the US Department of State’s record of assistance to the Caribbean in crime-fighting as published on its website.
The website stated that disrupting illicit firearms trafficking was raised as a top priority by Caribbean partners in the May 2022 Caribbean-US Security Cooperation Dialogue, US Security Assistance Through The Caribbean Basin Security Initiative includes building regional capacity to disrupt illicit-firearms trafficking.
It stated that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law, in July 2022, dramatically increased criminal penalties for straw purchasers and US-sourced firearms trafficking.
Provisions under the “Stop Illegal Trafficking in Firearms Act” assign further penalties for smuggled firearms or ammunition out of the United States with intent to promote transnational organised crime.