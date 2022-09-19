US agent: Many child porn
images on accused’s phone
Adil Mohammed, former vice-president of information technology at SM Jaleel Company Ltd, is facing ten charges in the United States for possession of material showing children engaging in “sexual performance”.
Documents obtained from the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County, Florida, revealed that Mohammed was arrested at 10.15 p.m. on August 6, at Miami International Airport.
“On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Agent A. Rimola #CAR23604 of Customs and Border Patrol contacted Miami-Dade police department airport district, Sergeant Victor Evans, A3051/ID 4624, to inform him of an incident involving a passenger possessing child sexual abuse material. Sergeant Evans contacted the Miami-Dade shift commander, Lieutenant Moreira, Unit COM30/ID 4637.
“At 1800 hours (6 p.m.) Lieutenant Moreira contacted Sergeant Robert Phillips, HQ 260/ID 4920, of the Miami-Dade police department Internet Crimes Against the Children Unit.” The document went on to outline that upon arrival at the airport, the officers were informed by Agent Rimola that two cellular phones — an Apple iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra — were found on Mohammed.
Also in his possession was a carry-on bag containing a Dell laptop, an Apple iPad and at least three Universal Serial Bus (USB) devices. After browsing the devices, Agent Rimola allegedly found the child sexual abuse material.
“Within multiple albums located on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra are many files containing pornographic images and videos. Agent Rimola selected an album that contained more than 7,000 media files. Agent A. Rimola reviewed multiple files which, according to Agent A. Rimola, contained child sexual abuse material,” the documents stated.
It went on to add that the videos contained sexual acts involving prepubescent children.
Mohammed was questioned by the officers and arrested later that night at the airport.
He faces ten charges of: “Sexual Performance by a child/possession — 827.071 (5) FEL 3D.”
Mohammed was taken before the Miami court on August 7.
He is being represented by attorney Mark Eiglarsh.