US ambassador-designate to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago and will assume official duties after the presentation of her Letters of Credence to President Paula-Mae Weekes.
A statement from the US Embassy in Port of Spain yesterday stated that Bond and her family arrived yesterday.
It quoted the Ambassador-designate as saying she looks forward to her working with the people of T&T.
“It is a great honour to be in beautiful Trinidad and Tobago with my family. I look forward to presenting my credentials to President Weekes and meeting and working with the wonderful people of this country,” said Bond.
Bond was nominated as Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago by US President Joe Biden on March 18, 2022.
The US Senate confirmed her appointment on September 29 and Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath of office on November 14 at the Vice President’s residence in Washington, DC.
According to the statement from the US Embassy, Ambassador-designate Bond leads US foreign policy goals in Trinidad and Tobago aimed at strengthening citizen security, advance sustainable and equitable economic growth with an investor-friendly business climate, promote laws, regulations, and best practices focused on good governance and anti-corruption, and build capacity to enhance climate resiliency and a transition towards clean and renewable energy production.