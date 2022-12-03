Almost three weeks after an infant boy was mauled and disfigured by a dog in Barrackpore, the police have been unable to complete the investigation because they cannot get the medical report detailing the injuries.

The Southwest Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) is being asked to remedy the “ridiculous” situation being faced by Cassyann Phoenix Jagroop, the mother of Jalil Naidoo, who was bitten on the face on November 13, and spent ten days at the San Fernando General Hospital.