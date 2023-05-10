The United States Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Geoffrey Pyatt yesterday visited the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate as well as the Brechin Castle solar project currently under construction in Couva as part of a tour of this country during his two-day visit here.
Pyatt visited this country as part of the US Embassy’s goal to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.
On Monday Pyatt accompanied by US Ambassador to T&T Candace Bond met with Energy Minister Stuart Young.
“We discussed the energy transition and what Trinidad and Tobago’s plans are for same, including, green hydrogen, carbon capture sequestration and utilisation and some of the advantages that we have in Trinidad and Tobago to keep us competitive in the provision of regional and global energy security,” Young stated in a post on Facebook.
“We also discussed developments taking place with our securing future gas supplies and the positive effects of same, as well as, possible initiatives for regional energy security for Caricom,” he stated.
Yesterday Driver took Pyatt and Bond on a tour of the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate.
“They also visited the site of the new Brechin Castle solar project, being constructed by bp Lightsource for joint investors Shell and bp. This is the largest solar project in the Caribbean. During the tour, Assistant Secretary Pyatt, Dax Driver and Ambassador Bond discussed Trinidad & Tobago’s pathway to decarbonise its petrochemical, heavy industry and oil and gas sectors, via energy efficiency, renewable energy, green and blue hydrogen, CCSU and alternative low carbon fuels,” a post from the Energy Chamber stated.
In the build-up to Pyatt’s visit, the US Embassy stated:
“During his visit, he will tour the Point Lisas Industrial Estate to understand Trinidad and Tobago’s role in global energy and food security and will engage women working in the energy sector to reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment, highlight the extensive contributions of women to Trinidad and Tobago’s energy value chain, and emphasise the value of women’s voices in energy.”