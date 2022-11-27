A Moruga pensioner died on Sunday after she was stabbed multiple times allegedly by a close female relative.
Patsy Ramcharan, 66, of White Trace, St Mary's, died at the Princes Town District Health Facility.
A 38-year-old woman, who police said is an American citizen, was detained for questioning by authorities.
A police report said that at around 1.45 p.m. Ramcharan was at home when she had an argument with the female relative.
Police were told that the female relative cornered Ramcharan in a bedroom and locked the door.
The relative allegedly dealt Ramcharan several stabs.
Other relatives in the house alerted police officers and Cpl Simon and officers from the St Mary's Police Post responded.
The officers gained access to the bedroom where Ramcharan was in and found her bleeding from several wounds.
She was taken the hospital and the suspect was detained by police.
Ramcharan succumbed to her injuries at hospital around 2.40 p.m., the report said.
Sgt Toussaint and Cpl Roopnarine, as well as officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III also responding and are continuing investigations.