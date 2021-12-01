The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago with a blunt warning for its citizens.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Trinidad and Tobago due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.
The CDC also advised against travel to Poland, Niger and Papua New Guinea, regardless of vaccination status
“Do not travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to COVID-19”, the advisory states.
US citizens are also being advised to exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk.
In an update issued on Tuesday, the US Embassy in Port of Spain issued the following information.
Effective November 8, 2021, all non-immigrant, non-U.S. citizen air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the United States.
U.S. citizens and Legal Permanent Residents (LPRs) who are eligible to travel but are not fully vaccinated will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test one (1) day before their flight. U.S citizens and LPRs who are fully vaccinated will need to present airlines with proof of vaccination and of a negative COVID-19 test three (3) days before their flight.
Exemptions will be considered on an extremely limited basis. Please contact your nearest embassy or consulate to apply for an exemption. Please visit the CDC webpages for more information about exemptions and the requirement for proof of negative COVID-19 test or recovery from COVID-19 for all air passengers arriving in the United States.
Children traveling with their parents will follow the same testing requirements as their parents.
Unvaccinated U.S. citizens or LPRs aged two years or older will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within one calendar day of traveling or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the previous 90 days. U.S. citizen or LPRs younger than two years of age will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within three calendar days of departure or documentation of recovery in the previous 90 days.
The CDC requires either a PCR test or an antigen test. Antibody tests are not accepted. See here for important details.
There are 2,134 deaths and 70,598 (March 12, 2020 to present) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.
Trinidad and Tobago has issued travel restrictions on travelers from several African countries effective November 26. 2021. Check the Ministry of Health website for more information.
Effective November 18, 2021 the State of Emergency and curfew ended in Trinidad and Tobago. The State of Emergency and curfew were first announced on May 15, 2021.
Effective October 25, 2021 physical classes resumed for students in Forms 4 to 6, regardless of vaccination status. Children in Forms 1 to 3 will return to physical classes in January 2022. Early Childhood Care and Education Centres (ECCE), primary schools and tertiary level classes will continue to operate remotely until further notice. Schools were first closed on April 06, 2020.
Effective October 11, 2021 there will be safe zones to allow for 50% capacity operations for fully vaccinated people over the age of 12 at gyms, fitness centers, bars, entertainment centres, in-house dining, gaming houses, cinemas, and water parks.
On July 17, 2021 Trinidad and Tobago reopened its borders to vaccinated nationals and non-nationals who are fully vaccinated with the following WHO approved vaccines/combination, and unvaccinated nationals. Guidelines for the entry of children can be found on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page. The borders were closed on March 22, 2020.
Persons seeking to enter Trinidad and Tobago must register on https://ttravelpass.gov.tt/ Queries about the TT Travel Pass can be directed to: info.ttconnect@gov.tt; Help.TTravelpass@gov.tt or the Ministry of Security’s toll free line: 800-8826
Guidelines on the reopened borders can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website. Please check the Ministry of Health for the latest regulation and guidelines.
Roll-back measures were first announced on August 17, 2020.
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago announced on August 15, 2020 there is community spread of COVID-19.