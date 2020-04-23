A US deportee in custody for the killing of Special Reserve ASP Julien Emmanuel was expected to be placed on identification parade on Wednesday.
The suspect has been in custody of Homicide Region III detectives since Emmanuel was shot and killed with his own firearm on Friday night.
Emmanuel, 60, got into an altercation with a man near his home at Everglade Crescent, Edinburgh 500, after he saw the man dumping chemicals in a drain on the street.
A police report said Emmanuel observed the neighbour dumping chemicals in a drain on his street, and the police officer took his baton and confronted the man.
However, the man grabbed the baton and beat Emmanuel. Police were told Emmanuel got his firearm and again confronted the man.
The two began to struggle and the man took Emmanuel's firearm and fired four shots. Emmanuel was struck twice to the chest and as he collapsed on the road, the shooter ran off with the firearm.
Emmanuel was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he died while being treated.
Following the incident, police detained the suspect, who is from Lapwing Crescent, Edinburgh 500.
The man took officers to where the firearm was hidden.
Emmanuel, a father of three, was attached to Central Police Station in Port of Spain.