The United States Southern Command Military office of the US Embassy in collaboration with the Mayaro Covid-19 Action Task Force has donated PPE supplies to the County Medical Officer of Health at Nariva/Mayaro in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Colonel Claudia Carrizales of the US Southern Command and Mayaro member of Parliament and the task force leader Rushton Paray handed over the PPE items to CMOH Dr Clem Ragoobar on Friday.
Colonel Carrizales spoke of the close ties that the US Southern Command has had over the years with the Mayaro constituency, having provided support through health clinics, military-led training for police, fire, coast guards and other at-risk youth social programmes.
She said these outreach programs are part of the United States Embassy’s mandate to promote partnership throughout the region.
In accepting the donation, CMOH Dr Ragoobar thanked Colonel Carrizales and the US Embassy for the generous donation and acknowledged the close working relationship between the MP Mayaro office and the US Embassy.
He also commended MP Paray on the great work of the Covid-19 Action Task Force and applauded the successful outreach to the private sector that continues to lend tremendous support to the efforts in the region.
Dr Ragoobar offered his gratitude to the hard-working staff at the Eastern Regional Heath Authority and advised that they all remain committed to stamping out the Covid-19 virus in the region.
MP Paray reminded all that collaboration is the only way to win the war against Covid-19, and expressed his commitment and resolute that the work of the task force will continue until there is an eradication of this virus from Trinidad and Tobago.
He urged all citizens who are medically fit to take the vaccine to do so at the soonest, as herd immunity was the only way back to economic and social progress.