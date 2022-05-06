There are no more visa appointments at the United States Embassy in Trinidad for 2022, so beware of scammers on social media offering to secure early appointments.
In a news release on its Facebook page, the US Embassy explained the cancellations and delays with respect to securing appointments, and urged people to not fall victim to these scams.
“The US Embassy Port of Spain wishes to warn members of the public about scammers offering to secure early visa appointments. The Embassy currently has no available B1/B2 tourist visa appointments for 2022,” said the Embassy.
“Do NOT engage a third party offering to expedite or secure a US visa—these are scams,” it added.
The Express understands there is frustration from many who are seeking visa renewals.
One person told the Express that since October last year, she secured an appointment for her children’s visa renewal this month.
However, she received an e-mail from the Consular Section of the embassy saying the appointment was cancelled and that another appointment must be made.
She said when she applied for another appointment, the next available date was in January 2023.
The Express was told that many have been left disappointed, given that travel restrictions have eased and families were looking forward to travelling for the July-August school vacation.
Applicants frustrated
The question as to why there are cancellations and delays with respect to visa appointments was addressed by the embassy in the Facebook post:
“Question: My visa interview was initially scheduled for April 2020, but my appointment has been cancelled five or six times! Why is it taking so long to receive a visa?
Answer: The Consular Section at US Embassy Port of Spain understands that many of you remain frustrated by the lengthy wait for non-immigrant visa interviews and ongoing interview cancellations. As global travel rebounds from the pandemic, the Consular Section remains committed to safely and efficiently reintroducing appointments for the full range of non-immigrant visas. During the pandemic, numerous appointments were cancelled on a rolling basis until we could open for routine interviews.
We are aware that since we reintroduced routine visa processing in March, applicants have found it difficult to schedule an appointment and face extended visa interview wait times. This situation is not unique to Trinidad and Tobago. Consular sections at our embassies and consulates around the world are coping with challenges brought on by the pandemic.
In fact, US Embassy Port of Spain has one of the lowest wait times for visa interviews across the Caribbean! All applicants should still expect longer than normal wait times. We remain committed to lowering those wait times as quickly as possible. Regular updates on estimated wait times are available on travel.state.gov.
As the Consular Section faces an unprecedented increase in visa applications, we may need to cancel appointments to allow us to process the unparalleled backlog of applications currently pending. We are actively seeking solutions for those who have experienced multiple interview cancellations and we understand your frustration. We ask for your patience as we work through this issue as quickly and as safely as possible for our applicants and our staff.
If you have urgent emergency travel to the United States, you may request an expedited appointment by first scheduling yourself into the earliest available appointment. Once you have scheduled an initial appointment, select the ‘Request Expedite’ link on the Application Summary Page and follow the instructions and provide a detailed explanation of the nature of your emergency.”