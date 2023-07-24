The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the International Organisation for Migration Port of Spain Office (IOM PoS) have united to “empower trafficking survivors in Trinidad and Tobago”.
On Tuesday USAID and IOM PoS showed their support for the Transition Home for Migrant Girls, which houses victims of trafficking, when IOM PoS gave 15 laptops and other vocational items valued at approximately US$10,000 to the Gender and Child Affairs Division, which oversees the home, which houses victims of trafficking.
Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy received the donation on behalf of the Transition Home.
“This handover marked the commencement of a wider outfitting and equipping activity under the Heal, Empower Rise Counter Trafficking in Persons (HER CTIP) Project, which is funded by the USAID,” a news release from the Gender and Child Affairs Division said.
With a total budget of US$950,000, the HER CTIP Project will deliver both in-person and online learning and livelihood training to young Victims of Trafficking (VoTs) under 18 years of age, the news release stated.
These services will be offered in various facilities across Trinidad and Tobago, ensuring that survivors receive the necessary tools to rebuild their lives.
“The HER CTIP Project is designed as a collaborative initiative, involving multiple stakeholders, with the aim of strengthening the capacity of key civil society organisations (CSOs) and Government agencies. This support includes the provision of technical and infrastructural assistance, facilitating improved access to vital support services for potential, presumed, and confirmed victims of trafficking, particularly women and girls,” the release stated.
IOM PoS’s head of office Jewel Ali praised the efforts of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in its establishment of the Transition Home last December.
Ali said, “Trinidad and Tobago should continue to place focus on the protection of and assistance to the victims by ensuring that support services are available and accessible to those in need.”
Mervyn Farroe, USAID’s regional representative for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, thanked Webster-Roy for her leadership of the HER CTIP Project. He said, “USAID is committed to providing the technical assistance, tools and resources needed to improve the quality of care for persons who have suffered the horrific crime of human trafficking.”
Also delivering remarks at the signing, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds reiterated that crime in Trinidad and Tobago is a public health concern as he said there is “a need to invest positively in young people”.
Webster-Roy said, “The Government recognises the challenges posed by human trafficking and remains committed to eradicating this form of modern-day slavery. In addition, we are committed to providing assistance to those who have been negatively affected by it.” She also indicated that through collaboration under the HER CTIP Project, victims will have greater access to comprehensive, high-quality care, treatment and support, and stated that “as advocates for child welfare and protection and champions of gender equality, it is our responsibility to protect the human rights of every individual within our border, regardless of age, gender or ethnicity.”
Also present at the handover ceremony were Vijay Gangapersad, acting permanent secretary, Gender and Child Affairs; Sharon Ramsaran, USAID’s Governance and Rule of Law Specialist and Zeke Beharry, IOM’s project manager for HER CTIP.
The news release said, looking ahead, IOM PoS, in partnership with USAID, envisions a strengthened victim support environment in Trinidad and Tobago through the HER CTIP Project. This will ensure that survivors of trafficking receive timely and high-quality support services, fostering healing and empowerment to help them lead productive lives. “
The Gender and Child Affairs Division said it looks forward to the continued support as advocates for child welfare and protection.