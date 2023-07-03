United States Ambassador Candace Bond on Friday launched a project intended to reduce the likelihood of pupils engaging in violence in a school setting or on the way to and from school.
The secondary goal is to increase the self-esteem and goal-setting ability of pupils, which should positively impact focus on academic performance,” Bond told the launch of the School Violence Intervention Project.
“This will be done through addressing psychosocial issues, such as family and personal trauma, self-esteem, and hopelessness. This project also provides values-based, goal-setting and other life and social skills training, along with involvement in extracurricular activities.”
The US diplomat said, unlike the days when in 1973, the calypsonian, the Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco), sang “School Days Are Happy Days,” events have shown that pupils currently “face increased cases of bullying, cyberbullying, violence, and, in some instances, criminal activity within schools” since they returned to the classrooms following the Covid-19 pandemic.
“For many pupils, school days are no longer happy days at all. It is for this reason that we have partnered with the Roots Foundation to launch this important and timely project to help address many of these challenges.”
She said the US Embassy here is also looking to work with other schools in the upcoming school year and that Washington is committed to engaging with young people and offering them opportunities throughout the world.
“We provide a wide array of educational, entrepreneurship, and leadership training to young people through various scholarship programmes, workshops, and exchanges. The US Embassy offers programmes to move youth away from crime and violence, towards productive and healthy adulthood,” she said.
“Let me assure you that the US Embassy is not involved in developing or influencing any other curriculum with the Ministry of Education. We are engaged in working with youth in at-risk communities and schools, to help the kids develop into healthy, happy, and productive adults,” she said in an apparent reference to the controversy that has erupted here over story books dealing with sexual orientation among primary school-aged children.
The Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly denied there were plans to include them in the school syllabus, but the assurance has done little to stave off an online petition by angry parents who called for a total ban of such material on the national booklist.
“I want to remind the population, that as of September 2022, all principals were instructed that there are to be no changes to the school booklist,” the minister said regarding the books, which feature aspects of the LGBTQI+ community.
Roman Catholic Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon said he is monitoring the upward trend for inclusion of LGBTQI+ content in the school curriculum in recent times, particularly from international agencies.
He recalled a questionnaire administered by an international organisation quizzing children about their sexuality and gender identity in Barbados last October, saying it was “an extremely intrusive questionnaire about gender fluidity, masturbation, and other areas of sex education, resulting in major backlash.
“The USA, the United Nations and others are putting pressure on Caricom to introduce comprehensive sex education. This will teach your child that his or her biological sex is not given; that each one could choose to identify as he or she likes,” the head of the Roman Catholic Church here said.