TARGETING SCHOOL VIOLENCE: United States Ambassador Candace Bond takes a group photo with Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South Keith Scotland before the start of the AIM HIGH school violence intervention project at the Government Campus Plaza, Richmond Street, Port of Spain. Looking on, from left, are MP for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and Roots Foundation TT founder and general manager Mtima Solwazi. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK