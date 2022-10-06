The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, with a warning to its citizens to stay out of Port of Spain.
It has elevated Port of Spain to a Level 4: Do Not Travel.
In the advisory published on its website, citizens were advised that violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain.
“U.S. government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the following areas: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah. After dark, U.S. government personnel are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook, and all beaches.”
The advisory also calls on its interests to exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.
The following advice was also given.
Do not travel to: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain due to crime.
Country Summary: Violent crime, such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping, is common.
Gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, is common. A significant portion of violent crime is gang-related.
Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.
Use caution when walking or driving at night.
Be aware of your surroundings.
Do not display overt signs of wealth, such as expensive watches or jewelry.
Be extra vigilant when visiting ATMs.
Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.
Follow the instructions of local authorities.
Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.