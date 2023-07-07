US: We’ve heard you

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s consistent focus on the need for Trinidad and Tobago to be able to develop its energy security with respect to the Dragon field which straddles the T&T/Venezuelan border has been heard by the United States.
Asked about the issue of the further relaxation of the sanctions against Venezuela to facilitate the engagement between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, Congressman Gregory Meek said at a news conference yesterday that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has brought up this issue “every time he visits the United States, anytime he talks to a member of the United States Congress or (a member of) the US administration. This is an issue that he has articulated and talked about how important it is for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
“And what was significant is that he did it again in the presence of Secretary (Antony) Blinken at the plenary session of Caricom. And the message hits home and we know that that dialogue and conversation... is important because of the significance of the relationship we have with Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean.
“And so there is dialogue... And as he (Rowley) has told all of us, it has to happen soon because the pressure is on with reference to (the need to) continue to compete. And that is the purpose of us being here, we were told: ‘do you see us’, ‘do you hear us’, ‘do you feel us’. And I think that that message that ‘we see, we hear and we feel’... we will go back and work to make a difference,” Horsford said.
Democratic Leader of the House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries said the delegation had heard the concerns that have been raised very clearly by Rowley and other leaders over the last day or so. “And we want to try and find a path forward, a way that makes sense in a complicated geopolitical environment.
“And certainly I think that will be one of our takeaways, as we return to the United States,” he said.
Jeffries and Horsford were speaking at a news conference yesterday at the Diplomatic Centre following a meeting with Rowley.
Concern for democracy
Jeffries defended US policy on Venezuela when he was asked about statements made by St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves that US policy on Venezuela was rooted not in the issues of democracy versus autocracy, but was dictated by US domestic politics and the strength of the Latin vote, particularly in Florida, as well as the issue of control of the world’s resources.
Jeffries said he was not familiar with the precise nature of the statement, but he stressed: “If you look at the global stage, we are locked increasingly in a global conflict between democracy and autocracy, between freedom and tyranny, between truth and propaganda. And we are now seeing it in sharp focus with the war in Ukraine.
“But autocracy has been on the rise all across the world and so that remains an authentic, legitimate concern of the United States of America, and I think an authentic legitimate concern for the free world.
“One of the things that we do value about our relationship with Trinidad and Tobago is that we have these shared democratic values, shared system of freedom and liberty, a belief in the opportunity to control the fate of themselves and their community and government, self-determination, government of the people, by the people and for the people.
“And we do take it seriously that there are many people across the world who don’t share those values. And so without being familiar with the precise nature of the context of the Prime Minister (Gonsalves) statement, I do think it is important for everyone to understand that this delegation, President Biden, the United States and its Congress take very seriously the conflict that we are locked into right now in this world between a free system of governance and an autocratic one,” he said.
No slight on Venezuela
Asked whether Venezuela, with whom Caricom and T&T have historical ties, was invited to participate in the 50th-anniversary celebrations which took place at the 45 Heads of Caricom Government meeting, Rowley said: “We are virtually in touch with Venezuela from Caricom on a daily basis and Heads of Government—as a matter of fact, I think one is on their way there now—so we are continuously in touch with Venezuela.
“I don’t know, I couldn’t say whether an invitation went out or not, but the absence of Venezuela from the floor was not a slight or anything like that.”
In response to the question on whether any conditions were laid down by the US delegation for its attendance, the Prime Minister said no conditions were laid down by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and he was not aware of any conditions laid down by the Americans for their presence here.
He said the visit of the delegation represented hours of work, long-distance travel over a period of time, “to bring us to a place where the leaders of the Caribbean can have this kind of contact and dialogue with the decision makers in Washington.
"We presented this case for the need for this kind of relationship between the United States and ourselves and it was an agreement by the President (Biden) that this should happen. We have had more contact with the United States decision maker in the last nine months than we have had in the last nine years”.