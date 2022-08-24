Opposition MP Saddam Hosein has lambasted the Government on its failure to address crime, saying the salary of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds should be used to purchase closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night, Hosein said a “simple solution” to homicide in T&T would be to put working CCTV cameras in hotspot areas and have a national surveillance plan.
“If the CCTV does not impede criminal activity, at least it can aid the TTPS in apprehending criminals,” he said.
The Rowley-led Government, he claimed, has not taken action to ensure full operation of a CCTV system.
Hosein noted a newspaper report dated April 8, 2022, which stated the country has 1,796 CCTV cameras, and 733 of those cameras are not fully functional or non-functional.
“In 2022, with the homicide wave we are currently experiencing, we as a nation have 733 non-functional CCTV cameras masquerading as fully functional devices,” he said.
“Are the lives of our citizens a joke to the Rowley administration? Why are these cameras not working? What is stopping the Government from fixing or replacing the non-functional CCTV cameras with fully operational ones? How many more lives have to be lost before the PNM Government puts an action plan together?” he asked.
Calling for CCTV cameras to be placed in hotspot areas, he said: “To make this a reality, I say to take Mr Hinds’ salary and replace the non-functioning cameras! Since he is not his job to ‘ensure that people feel safe’, he should not be paid!”
‘Mr Hinder’
“Let the nation’s tax dollars go towards something important instead of his pockets. We have not yet healed from the deaths of Andrea Bharatt, or Anneicia Lewis or Ashanti Riley...,” he added. Murderers have turned the Aripo Heights into an unofficial cemetery as bodies are still being found in that area, Hosein said.
“Due to his ineffectiveness, I believe Mr Hinds should change his name from Hinds to Hinder, because that is what he is! He is hindrance in the face of a crime-free T&T.
“He has no plan, no real solution to deal with crime, by way of his statements. He is indeed a hinder. Mr Hinder, we do not need you! Yuh could go!” said Hosein.
He noted the murder toll in 2021 was 450 and the country was under a state of emergency.
Hosein said every year, billions of dollars are allocated to fund the protective services, yet the murder toll cannot seem to go down.
“Business owners operate in fear, homeowners spend thousands on home security systems and or fashion their houses with impenetrable burglar-proofing. The issue of crime sounds like a broken record to the PMN Government,” he said.