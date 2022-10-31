A foreign used car dealer was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday on ten charges of fraudulent conversion.
Wendell Phillip, 34, owner of WEP Consulting Agency Limited on Diego Martin Main Road, Diego Martin, was arrested on October 27 and charged the following day after investigations into reports of fraud totalling $392,015.56.
According to police reports, during the period of August 2019 and September 2020, down payments of $20,000, $37,800, $35,000, were made by customers to a foreign used car dealer for the purchase, importation and delivery of two Toyota Fielders and a Nissan Cube motor vehicle valued at $97,500, $76,000 and $70,000, respectively.
Seven other persons reported that they made down payments of $55,000, $40,000, $32,000, $22,400, $32,500, $106,315.56, and $11,000 for the purchase, importation and delivery of foreign used vehicles.
It is alleged that the vehicles were to be delivered two months from the dates of the down payment but, according to the buyers’ accounts, the foreign used car dealer failed to deliver the vehicles as promised and efforts to obtain the vehicle or a refund proved futile.
A report was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation was launched.
Based on further enquiries, Insp Smith, accompanied by constables Ramkissoon, Jaikaran and Edwards of the Fraud Squad arrested Phillip at a financial institution in Port of Spain.
Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Reuben and ASP Craig of the Fraud Squad.