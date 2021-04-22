SIPARIA pensioner Utilda Joseph was killed by the bare hands of someone.
An autopsy on Wednesday found that Joseph, just weeks away from her 97th birthday, died of manual strangulation.
Joseph, who lived alone, was last seen alive on last Friday afternoon by her neighbours.
The next day she was found with one of her hands tightly bound with a bandage, the other behind her back, blood at the mouth and in her bed.
Missing from the house were her bank account book and her identification card.
The killer/s entered and exited the small one-bedroom wooden house through the space where two glass louvres were removed near the front of the house at Hillview Lane Extension.
Police had detained a man, of Siparia, on Saturday for questioning but he was released days later pending further inquiries.
Her great-nephew, Carver Thompson, said Joseph was able-bodied and independent in her daily routines, but could not put up a fight against criminals.
Thompson told Express in a telephone interview on Thursday that there has been an outpouring of sorrow for Joseph, fondly known as ‘Miss Tilda”.
“Everywhere I go, everyone is reaching out to extend sympathies. From Penal, Siparia to even Port-of-Spain. I saw on Facebook a picture of someone who was wearing a tee-shirt with ‘Justice for Utilda Joseph’. I am just waiting for the police to do their job. I hope it is just a matter of time.
The funeral was being arranged for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Quarry R.C. Church then the body is to be interred at the Siparia Public Cemetery.