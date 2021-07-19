The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) intends increasing its fees.
In a statement this afternoon, the UTT said it met with its most vital stakeholders, its students, to discuss matters related to the increase in registration fees.
Professor Prakash Persad, President, UTT, along with other senior academic staff members of the University, and the Executive Student Guild, hosted a student-centric consultation providing a forum for students to express their concerns.
Professor Persad opened the meeting highlighting not only UTT’s institutional accreditation from the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago but also emphasising that most of the University’s engineering programmes have received specialised international accreditation.
The President also lauded the University’s response to the pandemic with its seamless transition from face-to-face to blended learning in March 2020, which incurred costs of approximately TTD$3.8m, mostly attributed to digitisation.
To facilitate uninterrupted teaching and learning updates to anti-plagiarism, laboratory and other compulsory software purchases, as well as Adobe and Zoom licenses, were made available to students.
To address the concerns of the increase in registration fees, the President proposed that the increase be an incremental over three years. Based on impromptu polls during the Zoom meeting, over 90% of the students in attendance supported this three year incremental increase.
Additionally, to further illustrate a commitment to its students, Professor Persad revealed plans for an enhanced Student Aid programme and a flexible payment plan beginning September 2021, which would serve to further improve the quality of Campus life.
There was a call to action for students to lobby their Members of Parliament, as UTT is the only local University which does not have charitable status, and as such, members of the public cannot give endowments, which can be used to help offset operating costs. It is noted at this time that, UTT’s tuition fee structure remains unchanged.
The University of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to its number one priority, its students. This change, however; has become necessary to facilitate the efficiency of its operations. Overall, the University’s student body, and the public should be reminded of UTT’s unrelenting approach to improving the quality of life in Trinidad and Tobago by continuing to provide high-quality tertiary education for all.