POLICE found marijuana trees being cultivated under ultra violet lighting and with a cooling system in a house at Biche on Thursday.
A 47-year-old labourer found at the house at Kowlessar Trace was arrested.
Police said they also found a home-made shotgun with five rounds of 12-gauge cartridges, along with nine marijuana trees.
The arrest was made when officers executed search warrants in the Eastern police district.
The suspect was arrested and charged for the offences of possession of firearm and ammunition without Firearm Users Licences (FUL) and cultivating cannabis.
The charges were laid by Cpl Denoon, and the suspect is expected to appear virtually before a Rio Claro magistrate on Friday.
Police also said that while searching a vacant lot at the said address, a white crocus bag containing 559 grammes of cannabis was found and seized. No one was arrested in connection with that find.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Aguilal and supervised by Sgt Mahabir, Cpl Denoon and included other officers of the Biche Police Station, Rio Claro Task Force, and K-9 Unit.