Over the next three months, 100 employees of children’s homes and community residences across Trinidad and Tobago will receive training in child protection and safeguarding.
Called the Residential Care Workers Training Programme, it will be facilitated by The University of the West Indies (TheUWI) Department of Behavioural Science.
The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago launched the programme at the Radisson Hotel in Port of Spain yesterday.
According to Minister of Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy, the new programme “brings to life” some of the recommendations put forward by the Justice Judith Jones report of 2021, which confirmed and unearthed instances of sexual and physical abuse at some children’s homes, and found that these institutions were failing to safeguard children.
Speaking yesterday at the launch, Webster-Roy said it was designed to provide child care workers with the skills and knowledge they need to provide the best possible care for children.
“We believe that this training programme will not only benefit the children in State care but also the childcare workers themselves. By enhancing their skills and knowledge, we hope to improve their job satisfaction and retention rates, which will ultimately benefit the children in their care,” she said.
“I want to assure the people and children of Trinidad and Tobago that we are committed to ensuring that we develop a robust, integrated, responsive, proactive child care and protection system in Trinidad and Tobago. We may not always deliver at the time you want us to deliver or how you want us to deliver, but rest assured that we have the best interest of all our children at heart,” she stressed.
Webster-Roy noted that under a contractual agreement, the UWI will facilitate the training of 100 staff members from children’s homes and community residences, to enhance their knowledge and competencies related to childcare protection and safeguarding.
She said she hoped the programme would eventually expand to the wider public.
In June 2021, on Webster-Roy’s recommendation, Cabinet agreed to the conduct of an independent probe into the long standing problem of abuse of children at Children’s Homes, Rehabilitation Centres and other similar institutions that provided residential care for children.
An 11-member investigation team, headed by retired Justice of Appeal Judith Jones, conducted the investigation for five and a half months.
Webster-Roy laid the report in Parliament in April last year.
Addressing the launch of the training programme yesterday, pro vice-chancellor and principal of The UWI St Augustine Campus prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine recalled that one of the most concerning aspects of the report was the frequency of child abuse cases within these residential care facilities “couple with and perhaps fuelled by the inability amongst staff to recognise those issues and to address them”.
“The report also highlighted the urgent need to be able to investigate cases of abuse and to develop better methods to protect our children even when in care, and we cannot ignore the fact that a sizeable portion of the workforce in residential care communities or institutions continues to be ill-equipped, undertrained and uninformed of the procedures and recommended practices for child care,” Belle Antoine pointed out.
The training programme for resident care workers starts today and will run until mid-August, head of The UWI Department of Behavioural Sciences Dr Talia Esnard noted.
Over 1,000 reports of child abuse in five months
Speaking at the launch, acting director of the Children’s Authority, Rhonda Gregoire-Roopchan, highlighted that to date the Authority has received over 35,000 reports of children in need of care and protection.
She said on average, the Authority receives between 4000 and 5000 reports of abuse annually.
“The highest reported category of abuse experience by our children are neglect, sexual abuse, physical abuse and emotional abuse. Over the period October 2022 to February 2023, that’s just five months, we have received reports of neglect, 504 reports of sexual abuse, 284 reports of physical abuse and 251 reports of emotional abuse. These stark numbers indicate a societal problem that requires not only our urgent attention but a dedicated effort to evoke behavioural and cultural change that comes from all of us,” she stressed.
She asserted that the ethos of the Authority is to provide a family environment that was in the child’s interest.
“Let me categorically state that the intention of the Authority is not to separate children from their families, however, we will receive a child into care if the family environment is detrimental to the well-being of that child,” she stressed.