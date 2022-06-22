The Police Service Commission (PolSC) yesterday placed a newspaper advertisement for a “suitably qualified” person to fill the position of Commissioner of Police.
Interested persons must submit their application by June 30, 2022. The ad comes ten months after the post became vacant when the contract given to Gary Griffith expired. That three-year contract of the last CoP expired on August 17, 2021.
The qualifications are a master’s degree from a university recognised by the ministry responsible for higher education in the following areas: law, criminal justice, criminology, police service management or any other relevant degree.
In addition to a master’s degree, applicants must have no less than 15 years’ experience “of increasing responsibility in law enforcement”.
The application form must be completed online via the link provided by the PolSC, and the curriculum vitae and copies of supporting documents (certificates, testimonials, etc) are to be uploaded via the link on the website.
Under the heading job summary, the ad stressed that the work of the CoP is performed “with innovativeness, initiative, discretion and independent judgement and is reviewed as necessary to keep informed and to monitor effectiveness/accuracy based on functional policies”.
PolSC chairman Judith Jones has expressed the hope that the recruitment and selection process for the CoP would be completed by the end of this year.
Given the state of crime, she said the commission was aware of the anxiety within the country about the fact that there is no substantive Commissioner of Police.