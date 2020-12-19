With some countries having started to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to their citizens, comes the advisory that anyone coming into Trinidad and Tobago who have received this vaccine will still be required to produce a negative PCR test before entering the country.
This decision was announced by Minister of Health, Terrance Deyalsingh, who spoke at a COVID-19 news conference on Saturday. He said that this policy was decided after conversations with regional and international scientific bodies.
“The position we have come up with based on the current available science, everything we say this morning is based on current evidence, things can change as more data and evidence comes in. The position is that we are still going to require anyone coming into Trinidad and Tobago to still provide us with a PCR test,” he said.
He said Trinidad and Tobago will be able to store and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine by March 2021.
“We are anticipating based on current information that if we are to start receiving vaccines from March, we would be in a position to store and distribute,” he said.
Outlining the Government’s agreement with PAHO and the Gavi vaccine alliance to join the CVOAX facility, Deyalsingh said that the Ministry has since compiled a local taskforce to oversee the county’s vaccination rollout.
However, with several competing vaccine candidates in the COVAX facility, he said, the Government is unaware of which vaccine the country will receive. As a result, he said preparations to receive vaccines with varying storage requirements have been made.
“Do we wait to know we are receiving a vaccine that needs to be stored at -20 degrees and then make arrangements? Do we wait until we know we are receiving a vaccine which needs to be stored at -72 degrees and then make arrangements? Bearing in mind that time is of the essence and international supply chains are going to be crowded with purchase of equipment. Over the past week we decided to take front, not knowing which vaccine we are going to get doesn't mean we can’t prepare,” he said.
The Ministry, he said, has identified and isolated three -72-degree sub-zero freezers that can potentially store vaccines in the public health system. These freezers are located at the Trinidad Public Health Lab (TPHL), Port of Spain General Hospital and the Eric Williams Medical facility. All three units, he said are being recommissioned and serviced but should be ready to store a vaccine by January 2021.
For vaccines that may need to be stored at -20 degrees, two sub-zero freezers were identified at the Arima Hospital, he said. He added that a visit was paid to Tobago by a task force representative last week who determined that Tobago was able to receive vaccines.
For additional storage, he said, tenders were released through the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) to construct a chiller at the Couva facility. The Government, he said, will also be purchasing additional chillers, expected to arrive in four to six weeks.
“What we need to do now is build out a chiller at the Couva facility. I am happy to report that a board note to the NCRHA which will be the procurement agency for that facility, they went out to tender and interested persons have already received their packages to build out the 2-8 degree chiller at Couva. We are hoping that all things being equal we will be in a state of readiness by the middle to end of February with that chiller at Couva. To that end, we are also ordering more -72 and more -20 subzero freezers, tenders for those close on Tuesday and we hope to issue the purchase orders for those sometime next week before Christmas. We have been told by suppliers, the time for delivery is about four weeks give or take,” said Deyalsingh.
Facilities throughout each Regional Health Authority, he said, were being evaluated on their ability to receive and administer vaccines. Facilities which possess resuscitation capabilities, he said, were those being chosen to administer vaccines in the event of an adverse reaction to the vaccine.
Quoting from a World Health Organization statement released yesterday, he noted that COVAX has partnered with four avenues to produce two billion doses of a vaccine.
According to the WHO these include 170 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford candidate, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Johnson & Johnson for 500 million doses of the Janssen candidate, an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for 200 million doses with options for up to 900 million doses more, and a statement of intent for 200 million doses of the Sanofi/GSK vaccine candidate.
“In addition to this, COVAX also has – through R&D partnership agreements – first right of refusal in 2021 to access potentially more than one billion doses (based on current estimates from the manufacturing processes under development) that will be produced, subject to technical success and regulatory approval, by candidates in the COVAX R&D Portfolio,” said the statement.
Deyalsingh added that the objective of the COVAX facility of ending the acute phase of the pandemic, which is marked by high mortality and caseloads, will be achieved through the administering of these vaccines.