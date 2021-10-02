When the Safe Zones open to vaccinated members of the population from October 11, police and public health officers will be on patrol.
And if you are unvaccinated and try to get caught in the "safe zone", you will be ticketed. The fine is $5,000.
If you are a business that allowed an unvaccinated person to patronize or operate at your establishment, you face a fine of $25,000.
This was disclosed by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi during a press conference today giving an update on the state of the Covid-19 response by government.
The AG also detailed who would be allowed to work at the Safe Zone businesses, which will include cinemas, casinos, gyms, restaurants, bars and water parks.
He said that an unvaccinated employee would be allowed to work under the following circumstances – that they obtain a medical exemption or a medical deferral certificate from a medical officer in the public service, which would certify that the person cannot be vaccinated, or is unable to be vaccinated for a specific period, because of pregnancy, breast feeding, being immune-compromised, or recently infected.
The unvaccinated employee will be expected to produce a PCR test every two weeks to continue to work in the establishment.
No one under the age of 12 will be allowed in the safe zone, and vaccinated people will be expected to show proof of vaccination along with a form of identification.
Any person of business that produced a fake vaccination document would be facing a fine greater than $5,000, or $25,000.
There will be a poster at the business stating that it is a “safe zone’ and that all were expected to adhere to the Covid regulations. In addition, all were expected to operate at a 50 per cent capacity.
Schools are not considered safe zones, Al Rawi said.
Also, no alcohol will be allowed at restaurants.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the more aggressive Delta variant was not in community spread, but that should the number of daily cases and fatalities rate continue to plateau; he would consider reopening beaches allowing team sports in two weeks.
Less than 42 per cent of the population is vaccinated, and there is still close to 712,913 doses of various brands of vaccine still available.
Of the total number of people who are being treated in the parallel health care system, 95.5 are not fully vaccinated. (3,050 of 3,193 patients).
A total of 1,500 people have died from Covid in Trinidad and Tobago as of Saturday.