TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis says in a bid to quickly achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, now is the time to espouse the notion of service above self.
Dennis in his Independence Day message yesterday said while vaccination is a personal choice, he is urging persons to do their part to safeguard their own health and the wellbeing of the nation.
“While it is understandable to have some concerns and reservations, it is imperative that clarity is sought from informed and reliable sources. Please don’t be afraid to reach out to your personal healthcare provider. For those who believe strongly in your personal immunity to fight this virus, please take into account your fellow compatriots, some of whom may not be able to get vaccinated due to medical reasons,” Dennis remarked.
He noted that government has done a commendable job in procuring WHO approved vaccines, but believes widespread misinformation is eroding the trust of many citizens in the vaccination process which has little room for failure.
“Therefore, I must encourage us to consider the rigour of the scientific method, and its unrelenting and unbiased commitment to the search for proof.
“The Father of the Nation, Dr. Eric Williams, once said, “Democracy rests on a higher power than that of Parliament. It rests on an informed and cultivated and alert public opinion.”
He added that even with the road bumps ahead, he is confident that Tobago will arrive at their destination as an island and as a people.
“It would require an even greater togetherness, during a chapter which makes it so easy for division to thrive. But, here is where we must dig deeper as a people, and ensure that our differences do not cause a far- reaching divide,” Dennis lamented.