An employee of LJ Williams Limited has accused the company of using strong-arm tactics to get their workers vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
Employed at LJ Williams’ Macoya warehouse operations of The Home Store, the employee said when their Covid-19 Policy was disseminated to employees, it was done so on a memo bearing the company’s letterhead, but within recent times they were served a document with no company logo or authorised signature attached, indicating that they have to report to work with either a negative PCR test or proof of having taken the first dose of any of the available Covid-19 vaccine.
Express was supplied with a copy the company’s Covid-19 Policy on a document bearing the company’s logo as well as a document title ‘Updated Covid-19 protocols for unvaccinated staff. The second document had no company logo or signature and stated among other things that effective September 1, 2021, employees are required to report to work with their first negative PCR test, and that the test is to be repeated every two weeks at the expense of the employee.
“On reporting to work on September 1 without a PCR test or a vaccine jab, I was informed that I could not enter the building. So from September 1 to now I’m home though I continue to show up at work every day but continues to be denied entry,” the employee said.
Accusing the company of engaging in favouritism and double standards, the employee said that while he and 17 other workers are being prevented from working, there are some members of staff who have not taken any vaccine or provided a negative PCR test, yet are allowed entry.
“There are people who work directly with the directors and are not vaccinated but they’re in higher positions than us so they are being allowed to work. The company is also allowing some drivers do the Tobago shipments, so they are picking and choosing who they want to remain actively working.”
He said that while he’s not sure if the statement by Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix that employers cannot force their workers to be vaccinated and any PCR test has to be paid for by the employer, is a court ruling or not but it appears that the company is afraid of possible legal backlash because when he asked his manager for a copy of the updated Covid-19 protocols with a director’s signature attached she said she couldn’t do that.
“It seems like they’re playing games because when I showed up for work last week Monday the manager said she can’t do anything about the situation and that I’m frustrating her.
“She said I have to go to head office and deal with them, but nobody from head office is coming out and saying anything. They sent out what they sent out but now that the court has spoken out more or less against what they are practicing, they are not doing any think about it. It seems as if what the court said doesn’t matter,” the employee said.
He noted that the company has also given a $500 bonus to its vaccinated members of staff.
“I don’t know if that was meant to be a motivating factor for the rest of the workers to go and get vaccinated, but that is what happened.
“The thing is I never said no to being vaccinated, I simply said I don’t have faith in the vaccines at this time. They didn’t say well work out the rest of the year. It comes like they told me to come out but then they want to coerce me into being vaccinated.”
Noting that he works in a different building to the vaccinated workers, the employee said his lack of faith in the vaccines results from him having a certain medical condition, but which he believes he doesn’t have to share with his workplace, so he prefers to wait until he sure of the decision he has to make.
In response to the allegations made by the employee, LJ Williams stated when contacted that there was no double standard in its approach to the vaccination of staff as the company believes that vaccination is the only way that the world can minimize the serious health risks of Covid 19, and that they are fortunate that 82 per cent of their staff have chosen to be vaccinated.
“We have not forced any staff member to take the vaccine and we will not. It is a personal choice and we respect that.
“We do not have a no vaccine no work policy. In order to ensure a safe working environment for our staff we have asked unvaccinated staff to provide a Fit for Work via a negative Antigen test every two weeks at their expense. Some unvaccinated staff have chosen to work by providing the negative test and others have chosen not to. It is their choice,” the company said.