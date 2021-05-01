The national COVID-19 vaccination rollout will continue on Monday.
People who fall within the Phase 1 of the national COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan, as indicated below, are eligible to receive the vaccine,:
healthcare workers
the elderly (60 years and over)
persons between 60 and 18 years of age with non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
The public is reminded that the following groups of persons should not take the COVID-19 vaccine at this time:
Pregnant and breastfeeding women
Children and persons younger than 18 years of age
People with a history of severe reactions to a component in the vaccine
Additionally, persons with comorbidities (e.g. Heart Disease, Hypertension, Diabetes, Cancer) should consult their physician before taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eligible persons who have already requested an appointment via the designated phone or WhatsApp number will be contacted by the relevant Regional Health Authority (RHA).
All other eligible persons are invited to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine using the designated call-in numbers or WhatsApp numbers for the various RHAs.