Despite earlier assurances that Trinidad and Tobago would receive a shipment of close to 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines through the Covax facility by mid-March, it is still unclear when these vaccines will arrive and how many will be supplied.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has advised that there has yet been no confirmation from Covax and the facility, which was initially established to ensure that smaller nations have equitable access to the vaccine, is in "deep disarray".
Rowley was speaking during a televised "Conversations with the Prime Minister" event on Thursday night.
Earlier this month, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had said the first tranche of vaccines were due to arrive some time in mid-March.
However, Rowley noted that there had been several dates that have not been met.
"We are at a stage where we were told maybe we would get vaccines at the end of January, that is when the Covax had looked like it was going to work," he said.
"January came and went and we were told maybe towards the end of February and everybody is waiting."
Rowley said he was then given an exact date, March 22, for when the vaccines would arrive.
"That's next week," he noted.
"As I speak now, we have no confirmation that on March 22 we are going to get vaccines."
Rowley added that, far from the 100,000 T&T was initially set to receive, the number was brought down to 33,000. But in a conversation with an official from the World Health Organisation, he said it became apparent that Covax may not be able to deliver even that amount.
"Not being able to confirm a shipment now is making us believe that Covax has not been able to access (vaccines)," said Rowley.
He said this was because Covax assigned T&T's supply to the AstraZeneca manufacturer in Korea and that company has fallen short of the volume that it was anticipated to make.
He said this was not just a T&T problem but one many small countries were facing as bigger, richer countries have been buying up the supply of vaccines for their own populations.
Speaking on the vaccines that were gifted to Barbados by the government of India, from which T&T received 2,000 doses, Rowley said contrary to reports, there was no gift of 500,000 vaccines to the region from India.
He said there were some people claiming there were racial motives for T&T "refusing" vaccines from India when this was not the case as India had not made any vaccine gift available to T&T.
Rowley said government had made several attempts to get vaccines from India including communicating directly with the supplier who said their company was not taking any more orders. He said a few Caricom countries had received gifts of vaccines from India but T&T would not "beg" for vaccines.
"When you go to somebody asking for a gift, that is not a gift," he said.
"You're begging. There was no arrangement for us here in T&T to vaccinate the population by begging."