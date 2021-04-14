Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram has deemed the incidents of persons experiencing blood cloths after taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as of low risk and not a significant threat to their safety, following a TV6 report on Tuesday that an elderly man contracted a blood clot which he believed originated from his first dose of the vaccine.
Speaking with Fazeer Mohammed on TV6’s Morning Edition on Wednesday, Parasram said there are some studies coming out of the European Group where there were 79 cases of a cluster of diseases that occurred in Germany and some other countries in Europe a couple weeks ago.
Stating that these incidences have been investigated by the European Medical Agency as well as WHO (World Health Organisation), which is in the process of doing their final report on that particular cluster, Parasram said, “There seems to be a causative link between the vaccine and this particular syndrome which is emerging. It is a thrombotic syndrome which causes a drop in your platelets to an extent you have bleeding, and you have a cloth formation within the arteries. So generally speaking, it is an extremely rare side effect I would say of this particular vaccine.”
He said the probability of such side effects occurring increases with the increased usage of any vaccine.
“As you know these vaccines were produced and they went through the Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 trials. Phase 4 trial is actually in use. You’re using millions of doses of this vaccine and different types of vaccines all over the world. You are bound to pick up the rare and extremely rare side effects if you’re using a vaccine at this type of scale.
“So with regard to this particular clotting disorder the incidence is put somewhere about four cases in a million, and of course, deaths related to it is one case per million.”
Parasram said putting it in a Covid-19 context, Cocvid-19 has a link to thrombotic events which have been witnessed in children and persons all over Trinidad.
“Generally speaking we’re looking at about 165,000 cases per million cases. So if you look at the incidence of the clotting disorder from the vaccine as opposed to of course the risk of 16.5% in Cocvid-19 infection itself, the benefit clearly outweighs the risk and that’s the stance of WHO at this point in time.
He said when the WHO approves a vaccine they put out a list of contra-indications with regard to the use of the vaccine, and added that the WHO list for the AstraZeneca was issued on February 15.
“And of course they put in the conditions of use, and in that conditionality 18 years and over is our target group. They have cautioned with persons with pregnancy and breast feeding, and Trinidad and Tobago actually took the stance at that point in time that we’re not going to use it in our pregnant patients and our breast feeding mother at this time until we get further information in light of the thrombotic event, and of course you know pregnancy itself is prone to thrombotic events, there’s one in possibly two thousand persons that are pregnant that may have a thrombotic event. That combination we’re holding fast.”
The CMO stated that persons under 18 are not to have the vaccine at this time nor are persons who are pregnant, or breast feeding as well as persons who may have had allergic reactions to the components.
“That’s where we stand, I think the risk is very low. The benefits outweigh the risk.”
He said with regard to the case reported last night, he has been in contact with the CEO of South West Regional Health Authority, who has also issued statements on the matter.
“We will await the clinical determination to see if there’s a causative link. The normal process is through the adverse effect policy of the Ministry of Health. The RHA will report to my office in a couple weeks to a couple days. As soon as they conclude their clinical determination they will tell me what they think the cause is, and based on their report I will make further investigations if need be from an independent source. And of course, disclose what needs to be disclose to the members of the public.”:
Asked if he think the public has a right to know what led to the incident of the blood clot in this particular case, while not breaching the ambit of patient confidentiality, Parasram responded: “I think the population needs to know so that they can be informed of the possibly links, or if in the near weeks or months we determine there is a link, of course the public would like to know that and take that into consideration when you make the informed decision about actually taking the vaccine on your own. But I think a big part of it is having a discussion with your physician as well to let them know what medication you’re on, what history of medical illnesses you have, and yourself together with your physician make that informed decision.
“The more information we know as a public about the vaccine from sources that are reliable, I think persons are better able to make a decision on their own as to whether their personal benefit outweighs the risk in taking this vaccine, and everybody should have as much information at their disposal, as is required to make that decision. So everything will be known that is known to us that will impact that decision, will of course be shared with the public.
Parasram said the stipulated timeline for a report from the RHA reaching his office regarding the investigation in the clotting incident is one month but preliminary reports are usually obtained within a week or two.
“So I’m hoping that it can be done much quicker in terms of getting it especially with the public interest involved. I will be in contact with the RHA to make sure that they do what they can,” Parasram said.