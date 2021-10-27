A hotline has been established to assist persons in Trinidad and Tobago who are hesitant about being vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the hotline, 607-VAXX (8299), is a collaborative effort between the Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance of Trinidad and Tobago, headed by Dr Karen Sealy, and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).
Deyalsingh, who was speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, said the hotline is being manned by volunteer doctors from 1 p.m. -7 p.m. and its aim is to assist those who have questions to speak to someone about their concerns, especially if they’re living with non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, cancers and even HIV.
“Any disease state you think you have and you want to speak to doctor, this hotline 607-VAXX is now open to you. As usual, any information you give is held in the strictest confidence, so you can be assured that you’ll be treated with the utmost courtesy and respect.
“If you have questions about the vaccines and if the vaccine is right for you, make use of it.”
He noted that another initiative titled CARE-FEARS, which will offer a similar service as the hotline, will be operational on Friday and Saturday at six locations throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
“Anyone can come in, vaccinated or unvaccinated, and get information. If you want to be vaccinated against Covid-19, it will be made available after you listen and ask your questions.
“And we will also be administering the seasonal flu vaccine at those sites. The seasonal flu vaccine is now available at all health centres throughout Trinidad and Tobago. It’s an annual vaccine so if you got one earlier this year, that was for last year’s flu season. So if you got one in January, February, March of 2021, you still have to get one for the new viruses circulating in October,” the Health Minister noted.
Deyalsingh also addressed the country’s Covid-19 death toll and steps people can take to avoid becoming a statistic.
“The deaths that we have been getting since around July, are basically avoidable, and we have been saying that over and over. We started our mass vaccination programme when we got in those 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine. What has happened has happened. People who didn’t heed the advice, but you know what, it is still not too late for the unvaccinated population, of which we want to vaccinate another two to three hundred thousand.
“It is still not too late for you and your family, everybody over age 12, to make that decision now to be vaccinated, so that in two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, five weeks, we could come back here and say the ICUs (Intensive Care Units) are not filled, the A&Es (Accident and Emergency) are not filled. We can do that if we make that commitment today.”
He noted that while it may be too late for some individuals, especially those who did not make it, if more and more people make that a commitment today to listen to the science, to act in their own interest to save lives…save their life, encourage those who are not vaccinated, and take their children over the age of 12 to be vaccinated, it can have a very positive effect on the country’s ICU, HDU, and mortality figures by driving them down.
“In talking to the A&E doctors and nurses, what is coming out is that many people are being managed at home, outside of the public sector. And when they start to turn symptomatic they are delaying the decision to come in to the public sector to be treated, and this is why they are presenting to our A&Es very, very ill.
“So for all those patients or persons who are being managed otherwise outside of the public sector, if you’re being managed at home, if you or your loved ones see you deteriorating or what the doctors call decompensating, at the earliest possible sign, come in to our A&Es”
He said that the sentiments expressed by Dr Michelle Trotman that whether you’re vaccinated or not, you will get the same level of care, holds true.
“And this will significantly drive down demand for care beyond the ward. You will be able to be transported easier. Don’t wait until you’re critically ill at home for whatever reason. Come in to us as early as possible. You’ll be afforded expert care whether you’re vaccinated or not,” Deyalsingh stated.
On the topic of obesity and getting vaccinated, Deyalsingh said: “For those who are overweight, obese or grossly obese, you need to get vaccinated. It’s a trend that we’re seeing worldwide and also locally.”
He also pointed to a decline in the number of persons being vaccinated over the past two weeks.
“Monday and Tuesday of this week, when compared to Monday and Tuesday of last week, where we saw about a 50 per cent decline over the previous week, we’re again seeing a similar pattern. The total number of persons receiving their first dose up to last night is 620,231, which represents 44.3 per cent of the population. And second dose, 592,384, which represents 42.3 per cent of the population.
“I really want to commend and thank all those persons who have been vaccinated. You are really our heroes and you’re doing your part to not only keep yourself safe and your family safe, but to keep Trinidad and Tobago safe, and to keep Trinidad and Tobago open. The more people who take this responsible, heroic, civic-mindedness step to be vaccinated is the more we can open, stay open, enjoy each other’s company, albeit in slightly altered settings, avoid lockdowns, avoid closures, let business go on,” Deyalsingh said.