The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) has reported on overwhelming response from the public with regards to the roll-out of the Covid-129 vaccination programme.
According to CEO Salisha Baksh, during the past week the NWRHA has had its capacity tested with the number of walk-in registrations and calls with regards to registering for vaccination at its two designated vaccination sites, the Barataria and Diego Martin Health Centres.
“Since the beginning of the vaccination roll-out plan we have seen the acceptance of the vaccine and this has resulted in the high level of the numbers of walk-ins at both health centres,” said Baksh, who was speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference on Monday.
She said on the first day of the vaccination roll-out (Tuesday), they registered 120 walk-ins at the Barataria Health Centre, and this was followed by 89 on Wednesday, 48 on Thursday, and another 42 on Friday.
“So for the first week of the roll-out plan, we had a total of 299 walk-ins at the Barataria Health Centre,” Baksh noted.
She said as a result of the Diego Martin area having a larger population density, they experienced very high turnouts of persons wanting to register and wanting to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.
She noted that after registering 548 persons on Day 1, the number jumper to 763 on the second day before they closed of the week with 465 on Thursday and 285 on Friday.
“So for the first week, the total number of walk-ins that were registered at the Diego Martin Health Centre were 2,061 persons.
Baksh said as a result of the constant flow which continued during the week, they had to increase the number of employees engaged in the registration of walk-ins to ensure a higher degree of efficiency of the process.
Insufficient call-in lines
“With respect to our telephone lines, at the beginning of the roll-out plan we would have commenced with one line. And of course we were inundated with calls on that day. By the afternoon we would have expanded our telephone lines to three lines. Unfortunately, we were still inundated with calls by Day 2 (Wednesday), so the executive team took a decision to double the capacity of our telephone lines, and we expanded from three to six lines.
“We still are experiencing a number of call, and with respect to the new initiative going to be launched by the Ministry of Health today with an additional appointment system, we are expecting that there would be greater accessibility for the members of the North-West population to be able to get their appointments, be it via the call line or the new system that the ministry would be rolling out from today.”
She said due to the high number of persons showcasing their interest in getting vaccinated, the NWRHA took a decision to have a mass vaccination exercise on Saturday.
“We partnered with the Defence Force, the medical team of the Defence Force. We were able to vaccinate a very large number on Saturday, and we were there from 8am until 7pm.”
She said they set a target of 300 persons of which 75% would have been NCD (non-communicable disease) patients who would have been registered, with the other and 25% being non NCD persons who would have met the criteria and who would have been registered via the walk-in process.
“Due to the tireless efforts of the staff we were able to vaccinate 502 persons because throughout the day we did have walk-ins showing up at the health centre, and instead of turning them away we did accept them and did vaccinate them.”
Baksh, who deemed the exercise a success, said it was well coordinated and that the Defence Force played a vital role in making sure everything was managed and that the operation was smooth, which contributed to them surpass their target of 300 persons.
“In recognition of this high acceptance of the vaccine, we have also taken a decision to increase our vaccination sites, we’re going to double the number of sites that we presently have,” she said.
She added that as early as tomorrow (Tuesday) the Morvant Health Centre, which has been designated a new vaccination site, should be up and running, while plans are underfoot for the Carenage Health Centre to be added as a another vaccination site.
In related news, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer-Institutions, said the country had recorded 22 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, which took the number of active positive cases to 518.
“We’ve seen a gradual increasing trend in terms of hospital occupancies based on the increasing rolling average. Up until about four to five weeks ago the rolling average was in the vicinity of four cases per seven-day average. However, we’ve been seeing an increasing trend where the rolling average is now 32, and this has been one of the highest rolling averages since last year.
“Currently, we are in what is called Epidemiological Week 15, and at present our hospital occupancy has increased from two per cent up until Week 11 to now 18 per cent. We are also seeing an increase in the ICU occupancy, again from two to five per cent up until Week 11, to this morning up to 20 per cent.”
Abdool-Richards said that sort of increase underscores the need for members of the population to continue practicing COvid-19 mitigation measures, because it demonstrates the increase in cases, which are being spread by community transmission, are really leading to increased hospital occupancy rates.
She also noted that based on statistics provided from 21 vaccination sites across five Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) in Trinidad and Tobago, 7,146 persons have been vaccinated to date.
“The Ministry of Health would like to recommend and advise members of the population that vaccination is just an additional layer of protection based on Covcid-19 measures that are in place.
“Please desist from co-mingling because we’re seeing a high rate of community transmission that’s been the highest of the last 15 weeks or so,” Abdool-Richards said.