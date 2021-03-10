The topic of the availability of vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was not up for discussion at today’s virtual COVID-19 update media conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.
Following Monday’s announcement by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that the country is only set to receive 33,600 out of the 100,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine ordered via the COVAX Facility, neither Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram, in his clinical update, nor Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds, in his epidemiological update, touched on the issue.
Instead, Dr Lisa Indar, Director at the Caribbean Public Health Agency’s (CARPHA) Surveillance, Disease Prevention and Control Division, warned that despite vaccines are coming out, the best thing for people to do right now is to continue adhering to the public health measures.
Indar, who delivered a regional COVID-19 update, made reference to the Caribbean’s response to the virus compared to the rest of the world.
“The data shows as of March 9 there was over a hundred and seventeen million cases (117,513,772), globally, and that continues. Of them, the active cases are over twenty-one million (21,898,803), and of course this is two hundred and twenty-one countries.”
Caribbean perspective
Indar noted that even though there is a hundred and seventeen million cases globally, among the 35 countries in the Caribbean that report, the number of reported cases was just over 545,000, with 7,204 deaths.
“Particularly for our CARPHA member states which is a subset of those Caribbean countries, among our twenty-four countries our numbers are much, much lower…one hundred and fourteen cases (114,040).
“Our member states and the Caribbean are doing so well compared to the rest of the world because of many different stringent measures that were taken very early. Very early in the pandemic we closed our borders and then we implemented public health measures of masking, social distancing and hand hygiene, and we continue to do so. And even as borders are opening in different countries, they continue to enforce strict public health measures, and this is a big reason why our numbers are so low and continue to be so low compared to what’s happening in the rest of the world,” Indar stated.
Rates of Infection
“If you compare the rates of infection for the Caribbean compared to the US or the UK, it’s a while big difference and that’s because of the measures that we have been taking in terms of prevention of COVID.”
Indar also re-emphasised the need to wear a mask and to avoid gatherings.
“COVID as we know is a viral disease transmitted from person to person through those respiratory droplets, so we need to take the measures. Wear your face mask. That’s really, really important because the mask prevents you from possibly contaminating others and prevent others from contaminating you. And if you wear your face mask you would avoid touching your eyes and face and your nose. So that’s a big, big difference in terms of wearing your face mask as protection for you.
“If you have to cough and sneeze we ask you to, if you don’t have a disposable napkin, cough and sneeze into your elbow and if you’re sick, stay at home. We cannot over emphasise the importance of staying at home.”
And in issuing to call to avoid gatherings, Indar said: “This is not just a Trini thing it’s a Caribbean thing, we love to have crowds and parties. Even now with our closed borders we have a lot of house parties, and we’re asking you to avoid the gatherings and avoid that close contact because this is what is causing the spread.
“We know vaccines coming out, there is a lot of information out there, as we get more information about transmission and we’re able to prove that vaccines are definitely going to prevent transmission, right now the most thing is to continue our public health measures,” Indar said.
She also shared some of the services CARPHA provides, which include direct COVID-19 testing and validation of test kits.
“We provide information with our multiple different sectors. One of them is the tourism sector where we have created a Tourism Task Force with our Caribbean Hotel Association as well as our Caribbean Tourism Association, so that we can have harmonised measures for reopening.
“We provide information on the variants, on the vaccines in terms of updates. We provide a range of detailed epidemiological information and twice per week, on a Monday and a Thursday, we provide a Situation Report that gives you a good idea what happening in our countries…our numbers, our rates, our types of transmission.
She said all that information is made available to the public via CARPHA’s website.