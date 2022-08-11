Monkeypox vaccines that the Government is working on procuring will have a shelf life of up to five years.
This is according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, who gave an update on the acquisition of the vaccines during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday.
Deyalsingh said Trinidad and Tobago has the capacity to store the vaccines at specific temperatures which will allow it to last between three and five years.
“The exact date will be informed once the contract has been signed. However, it is important to be considered that if the vaccine is kept at -50 degrees centigrade, the approved shelf life is five years. So, if we chill it and freeze it down to -50, which we have the capacity for, it can last for five years. If kept at -20 degrees centigrade, the approved shelf life is three years. So we have the capacity in country to store it at both -20 or -50.”
And attempting to debunk what he said was misinformation being spread by the United National Congress (UNC) during its Sunday news conference, Deyalsingh added that the Government, like other Caribbean countries, is working to acquire the vaccines through the Pan American Health Organisation (Paho), which is liaising with the only manufacturer of monkeypox vaccines, a Danish company called Bavarian Nordic.
He explained that PAHO held a meeting on August 5, at which all ministers of health in the region approved a resolution to support access to the monkeypox vaccines, which are called Jynneos vaccines.
Deyalsingh said: “They (UNC) will have you believe that these vaccines are available. You just go into a store and buy it. It’s on a shelf. It’s limited supply, larger countries are hoarding, and there is one manufacturer. And the manufacturer has indicated, as I understand it, that they prefer to deal with PAHO and maybe not individual countries.... I will urge the national population to disregard what you are hearing because they don’t have the information.”
Meanwhile, another suspected case of monkeypox has been sent for testing, and the results have returned negative, according to Deyalsingh.
This brings the total number of samples tested for monkeypox to nine.
At present, there have been no reported cases of confirmed monkeypox in the country.