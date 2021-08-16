The vaccination programme for secondary school students will be rolled out on Wednesday across 14 sites in Trinidad.
This was disclosed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during Monday’s Ministry of Health Covid-19 press conference.
“We would like to vaccinate every person between the ages of 12 to 18 years regardless of your school status.”
He noted that all children in the 12 to a8 age group, whether in school or not, is open to being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.
“If you’re 12 to 18, you’re the child of a migrant, whether you’re a Venezuelan, it is open to you. It is open to everybody in Trinidad and Tobago regardless of your citizenship status, your residency status, whether you’re a migrant or anything, it is open.”
He said parental consent must be obtained before the children can be vaccinated.
“There is no appointment system, you come in to the sites, but to manage crowd we are asking that one parent per child or per household, coming with the minor.
“One parent or one guardian per child or per children under your remit.
The Health Minister said there will be 14 vaccination sites in Trinidad while Tobago will have their own particular set-up.
“We have set up these 14 sites in Trinidad trying to reach people living within city limits, Boroughs, urban areas and rural areas.
“The actual vaccination programme starts on Wednesday at 8.00 a.m. No appointments, we’re trying to make it easy and break down barriers, but we do ask one parent per child or one parent if you have more than one child in the age group 12-18 being vaccinated, that will help us with crowd control and social distancing.
“So that is what the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education have come up with to vaccinate this age cohort between 12 and 18, starting from Wednesday, so take advantage of it,” Deyalsingh noted.
He noted that the Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Authorities would be disappointed if five weeks from now, two months from now, they hear about a child in this 12 to 18 cohort who has passed from Covid, because there is a solution.
“Parent, if you love your children, the same way you vaccinated them at two to three months old, get them vaccinated.”
Wednesday’s rollout will take place at the following venues”
North: Chaguaramas heliport (drive-through), COSTAATT City Campus, National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA)
East: COSTAATT El Dorado Campus, Wallerfield International Raceway, Larry Gomes Stadium, Duranta Gardens Community Centre, L’anse Noire Community Centre
Central: Divali Nagar site, Ato Boldon Stadium
South: Pleasantville Technology Centre (MIC), Hansraj Gumairsingh Multipurpose Complex, Mayaro Civic Centre, National Energy Skills Centre (NESC) – La Brea.
Deyalsingh also gave an update on the status of the national vaccination programme as well as doses administered during the last month.
He said on the national front 454,085 first doses have been administered, representing 32 per cent of the population, while 320,425 persons have received their second dose, meaning 23 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
“In the 30-day period from July 15 to August 15, we administered 222,882 first shots and 173,753 second dose during the same time period. It mean, over that period of a month, we administered 396,635 shots.
Deyalsingh noted that in the same period they were 211 deaths but there were no reported adverse events.
“Some would have gotten side effects like fever, soreness and tiredness, but let’s weigh it up. Three hundred and ninety-six thousand, six hundred and thirty-five first and second doses administered in one month, no adverse events.
“No one who was fully vaccinated has died from Covid. But we have had 211 persons who unfortunately have succumbed to the disease. The numbers speak for themselves when it comes to weighing risk versus benefits. The risk is so low and the benefits are so high, we encourage you please to get vaccinated,” Deyalsingh stated.