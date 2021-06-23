SEVEN men were detained by police on Tuesday for suspicion of praedial larceny of coconuts at Manzanilla.
The men were observed with two pick-trucks loaded with coconuts at Manzanilla Road.
Of the seven, one of them - a 67-year-old Valencia man - was arrested and charged for the offence of praedial larceny.
A police report said that at around 3.30 p.m. WPC Humphrey and PC Joseph of Eastern Division /Emergency Response Patrol Area South were on patrol when they observed a group of men acting in a suspicious manner while picking coconuts.
The officers interviewed the men and received certain information.
The officers contacted their colleagues at the Manzanilla Police Post, and as a result, the seven were detained.
The two pick-up trucks loaded with coconuts, suspected stolen from an estate at Manzanilla Road, were impounded.
PC Monsegue made enquiries and checked the documentation of the suspects.
One of them was charged for the offence of praedial larceny of the coconuts valued $3,625.
He was expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Wednesday.
The other men were freed.