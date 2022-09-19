A shotgun and three rounds of ammunition were allegedly found at the Valencia home of a man.
The 36-year-old was arrested.
A search warrant was executed at the man’s Swan Quarry Road home during a firearm eradication exercise by officers of the Eastern Division Task Force and Emergency Response Patrol Unit.
The exercise was conducted between 11 p.m. on Sunday and 4 a.m. on Monday in the Valencia area, a police’s social media page post stated.
The search resulted in one 12-gauge shotgun and three cartridges allegedly being found on the premises.
The man, who was in the house at the time of the exercise, was arrested in connection with the find.
Investigations are ongoing.