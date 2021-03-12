A Valencia man was killed bed early Friday.
Javon "Shorto" Clement, 26, was shot in the head and body.
The killer threw gas on his 19-year-old girlfriend who slept next to Clement but she escaped unharmed.
Police recovered 22 nine millimetre spent shells and 12 40-calibre spent shells.
A police report said that Clement was asleep at his home at John Trace, Benny Road with his girlfriend when around 1.15 a.m. a man dressed in dark clothing armed with a firearm entered the house through the front door.
After killing Clement, the killer left, but returned and threw gas on the girlfriend.
She ran off and hid.
The killer escaped into the bushes.
ASP Fitzworm, Insp Callender, and officers from the Valencia Police Post, Sangre Grande CID and Eastern Division Task Force visited the scene.
Cpl Desuze, PCs James and PC Marash from Homicide Region Two Homicide also responded.
PC Marash is continuing investigations.