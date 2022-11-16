A VALENCIA man was shot and killed on Monday night.
Police said that shortly after 9 p.m., officers of Valencia Police Station were on mobile patrol when they received a call about a shooting in the area.
Officers went to an abandoned lot of land at Emron Lane where they found the body of 20-year-old Deosaran Baboolal alias “Dino”.
He lived off Eastern Main Road, Valencia.
His body was later moved to the mortuary in Sangre Grande and a post-mortem is expected to be performed later this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Port of Spain, to determine his exact cause of death.
The murder toll stood at 534 up to last night, while the tally for the same period last year was 378.