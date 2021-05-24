A Valencia man was stabbed to death near his home shortly before curfew took effect on Sunday night.
Alvin Jones, 51, of Alexis Circular, Plantation Road, was stabbed to the chest and back, police said.
A police report said that officers of Valencia police post were alerted about a wounding incident.
Around 8.25 p.m. PCs Baptiste and Benoit responded and upon arrival at the scene observed the body of Jones, lying bareback straddled across a box drain.
The body bore wounds to the chest and back.
Jones was identified to police by his wife, Carol Seales.
Sgt Mohammed and Pc McQueen of Homicide Region II, as well as Insp Job,
Ag Insp Simon, Sgts Scipio and Leon and other officers of the Valencia Police Station also responded.