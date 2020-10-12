Maria Paul.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing Valencia teenager Maria Paul.

Maria, 15, of Plantation Road, Valencia, was last seen on October 9, 2020.

She was reported missing to the Valencia Police Post on the same day. 

Maria is of East Indian descent, 4 feet, 3 inches tall with a slim build. She is brown in complexion, with straight hair, brown eyes, a pointed chin and a straight nose.

Officers of the Valencia Police Post have mounted a search for missing teenager.

Valencia Police are asking that anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them immediately at 667-9030/8001, or the TTPS’ hotlines at 999, 555, CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS, or share the information via the TTPS’ Mobile App or Website.

