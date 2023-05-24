Teenager Melani Hunte is missing.
Hunte, 17 of Paradise Lane, Benny Road, Valencia, was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing to the Valencia police post.
Hunte is of African descent, approximately five feet, four inches tall, slim built and has short, black hair combed in one. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a diamond-shaped monogram, a brown knee-length skirt, and a pair of black sneakers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Valencia police post at 667-9030/8001. The police can also be reached at 800- TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.