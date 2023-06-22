Valencia teen missing

Sixteen-year-old Chelsea Paponette is missing and police officers are seeking the public’s help to find her.
Paponette of Benny Road, Valencia was last seen around 12.30 p.m. on June 18 and was reported missing to the Valencia police post.
The teen is of mixed descent, approximately 120 pounds, five feet tall, slim built, fair in complexion and has short, blond hair. She was last seen wearing a peach coloured top, grey short tights and a pair of flat slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Valencia police post at 667-9030. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.