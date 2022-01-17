Keron Jordan was placed on $50,000 bail on Monday for allegedly having a Glock 13 pistol and eight rounds of ammunition in his possession.
Jordan, 21 of Enterprise, told Chaguanas senior magistrate Adrian Darmanie he was not guilty of the offences during his virtual court appearance.
Jordan was charged for possession of firearm and ammunition by constable Williams.
He was placed on bail and, as a condition, will have to report to the Cunupia police station twice a week. The matter was adjourned to February 14.
It was last Saturday that officers of the Central Division Task Force – Area North were on mobile patrol duty along Dass Branch Trace, Enterprise when they saw a man standing along the road. It is alleged that he looked in their direction and, when the police vehicle stopped, he ran. When chased and caught by the officers, a Glock 19 pistol and eight rounds of 9mm ammunition were allegedly found on him.